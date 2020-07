Anthony W. Grant 77, passed away 7-17-2020 visitation 1-2pm service 2:00pm Friday, July 24, 2020 at Serenity Funeral Home 1101 E. Bannister Rd. KCMO 64131. Burial Brooking Cemetery. Serenity Funeral Home (816) 599-2939



