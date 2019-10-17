|
Antoinette C Ryan Antoinette C Ryan (Bonello), 82, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on Saturday October 12, 2019. She was born on June 21, 1937 in Kansas City, Missouri to Ben and Angeline Bonello. Survivors include her husband of 59 years, Jerry Ryan, children, Robert (Phyllis), Pat (Teresa), Janet Bearden (Mike), John, 10 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. Services will be at Good Shepherd Catholic Church, 18601 N Hwy 169 Smithville, MO 64089 on Monday October 21, at 10:00 AM visitation, 11:00 AM funeral mass. Internment in Resurrection Cemetery. The family would like to thank her caregivers, Krystal Cooper, Amy Cook, Angela Noble, and Crossroads Hospice for their exceptional care during this period. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to the Good Shepherd Debt Reduction fund.
Published in Kansas City Star on Oct. 17, 2019