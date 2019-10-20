Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Antoinette Ryan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Antoinette C. Ryan

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Antoinette C. Ryan Obituary
Antoinette C Ryan Antoinette C Ryan (Bonello), 82, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on Saturday October 12, 2019. She was born on June 21, 1937 in Kansas City, Missouri to Ben and Angeline Bonello. Survivors include her husband of 59 years, Jerry Ryan, children, Robert (Phyllis), Pat (Teresa), Janet Bearden (Mike), John. Brother, Jim Bonello (Norma), 10 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. Services will be at Good Shepherd Catholic Church, 18601 N Hwy 169 Smithville, MO 64089 on Monday October 21, at 10:00 AM visitation, 11:00 AM funeral mass. Internment in Resurrection Cemetery. The family would like to thank her caregivers, Krystal Cooper, Amy Cook, Angela Noble, and Crossroads Hospice for their exceptional care during this period. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to the Good Shepherd Debt Reduction fund.
logo

Published in Kansas City Star on Oct. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Antoinette's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.