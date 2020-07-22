1/
Antoinette G. Kelley
1926 - 2020
Antoinette G. Kelley Antoinette G. Kelley, 93, passed away July 18, 2020. Visitation 10:30 a.m. with the Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. on Thursday, July 23, at St. Gabriel Archangel Catholic Church, 4737 N. Cleveland, KCMO 64117. Burial following at Mount Olivet Cemetery. Masks are required for the services. Antoinette was born December 16, 1926, to the late Baldassaro and Margaret Daleo. She was preceded in death by her husband, Carl P. Kelley, in 2008. Survivors include her son, Thomas McGrath; niece, Margaret Ann Craig; nephew, George Daleo; and many great-nieces and nephews. Condolences may be offered at www.passantinobros.com


Published in Kansas City Star on Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
23
Visitation
10:30 - 11:00 AM
St. Gabriel Archangel Catholic Church
JUL
23
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Gabriel Archangel Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Passantino Bros. Funeral Home - Kansas City
2117 Independence Boulevard
Kansas City, MO 64124
(816) 471-2844
