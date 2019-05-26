Antoinette "Toni" Ibarra Antoinette "Toni" Ibarra, 82, passed away May 23, 2019. Visitation will be 9:30 a.m. with the Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, May 29, at Nativity of Mary Catholic Church, 10017 E. 36th Terr S., Independence, MO 64052. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery. Toni was born August 8, 1936, in Kansas City, MO. She was married to Bob Ibarra for 35 years and, together, they shared a love of dogs, sports, music and family until Bob's death in 2005. They raised dogs sometimes three at a time and among their favorites was a German Shepherd named Sheba. They were avid supporters of Kansas City area sports franchises, including being season ticket holders for the Chiefs and Comets. They also attended Royals games and Toni said she was most fond of football. Toni and Bob's love of music included many concerts, too, highlighted by numerous Neil Diamond performances. After she graduated from Bishop Hogan High School, Toni worked 40-plus years at a liquor wholesale company, where she took orders. That's where she met Bob and their lifelong bond included a honeymoon in Acapulco and anniversary dinners at the Italian Gardens Restaurant. In addition to Bob, Toni was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Congetta (Panettiere) Aloisio; and her aunt Lucille Panettiere. Condolences may be offered at www.passantinobros.com



