Antoinette Lybarger Antoinette "Toni" Lybarger passed away on Friday, February 22, 2020 at her home in Lawrence, KS. She was born July 31st 1945 in Kansas City, KS to the late Ora Lee Fagan and Loretta Fagan Duncan. Toni was the beloved wife and best friend of her one and only love of 44 years, Joseph E. Lybarger. He precedes her in death. She graduated from Wyandotte High School in KCKS in 1963. Toni was employed at the H.D. Lee Company (where she met her husband), our family owned business, Lybarger Pest Control, Chapel Hill Cemetery, Mosler and Logan & Schmidt PA. Toni truly lived life to its fullest through simple pleasures; playing games on her iPad, going to garage sales, hanging out on Sundays with her family watching the KC Chiefs, chatting with friends, snacking, drinking Sonic's Route 44 Diet Dr. Pepper with Cherry and spending time with her family. There wasn't a person she didn't know or wouldn't talk to. She had a heart of gold and will be missed by her friends, family, and all who knew her. Toni is survived by her two beautiful children, Scott Lybarger, and his wife Tina and Jodi Wymore and her husband Jamie, sisters Janet Guiheen and Ora Lee Mullin and brothers Gregory Fagan and Lee Roy Fagan, 5 Grandchildren Brittany, Chris, Kelsey, Paige and Jadyn and 4 Great-Children Haidyn, Landry, Dylan and Cylus as well as a large extended family of Aunts, Uncles, Nieces, Nephews and Cousins. A gathering of Family and Friends will be from 5-7pm, Wednesday, February 26th 2020 at the Porter Funeral Home, 1835 Minnesota Avenue, Kansas City, KS 66102. Services will be at 10am on Thursday, February 27th 2020 at Porter Funeral Home with burial at Chapel Hill Cemetery.
Published in Kansas City Star on Feb. 25, 2020