Antoinette Nigro Antoinette Nigro was born on December 18, 1944 and passed away on June 19, 2020. Visitation will be 3-8 p.m. Wednesday, June 24, at Passantino Bros. Funeral Home, 2117 Independence Blvd., Kansas City, MO 64124. Graveside service will be 12:30 p.m. Friday, June 26, at Mount Olivet Cemetery. Antoinette was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother and was affectionately known as "Ingee" by her grandkids. She was involved in various bowling leagues, enjoying her Thursday Ladies League the most, and loved cheering on the Chiefs. She also enjoyed visiting and having desserts with her lifelong friends JoAnn, Carol, Denise, Jackie, Susan and Loretta. Antoinette was preceded in death by her parents Mike and Minnie Tuso; and her husband of 55 years, William H. "Bill" Nigro. She is survived by her children, Lena and Mike Brull, Phyllis and Ron Laffoon, Michael and Cathy Nigro, Anita Nigro and Kathy Cameron; eight grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; sisters, Mary Kay Wilson, Patricia Morreale, Angela Lichner; brother, Lawrence Tuso; and brother-in-law, Richard "Grubby" Nigro. Condolences may be offered at www.passantinobros.com
Published in Kansas City Star on Jun. 23, 2020.