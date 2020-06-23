Dears Pat and Mary Kay. I am so overwhelmed with hurt when I found this out. We just saw you about 6/7 months ago and so happy to see each other like we always are!! There is nothing I can say to ease this pain for you because I am hurting as you are too. What a blessed person she was. She never had a bad word for anyone. I will always remember Antoinette as the beautiful person with the beautiful heart!? You all will be in my prayers. I love you guys.

Margaret DeLisio Cardello

Friend