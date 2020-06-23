Antoinette Nigro
1944 - 2020
Antoinette Nigro Antoinette Nigro was born on December 18, 1944 and passed away on June 19, 2020. Visitation will be 3-8 p.m. Wednesday, June 24, at Passantino Bros. Funeral Home, 2117 Independence Blvd., Kansas City, MO 64124. Graveside service will be 12:30 p.m. Friday, June 26, at Mount Olivet Cemetery. Antoinette was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother and was affectionately known as "Ingee" by her grandkids. She was involved in various bowling leagues, enjoying her Thursday Ladies League the most, and loved cheering on the Chiefs. She also enjoyed visiting and having desserts with her lifelong friends JoAnn, Carol, Denise, Jackie, Susan and Loretta. Antoinette was preceded in death by her parents Mike and Minnie Tuso; and her husband of 55 years, William H. "Bill" Nigro. She is survived by her children, Lena and Mike Brull, Phyllis and Ron Laffoon, Michael and Cathy Nigro, Anita Nigro and Kathy Cameron; eight grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; sisters, Mary Kay Wilson, Patricia Morreale, Angela Lichner; brother, Lawrence Tuso; and brother-in-law, Richard "Grubby" Nigro. Condolences may be offered at www.passantinobros.com


Published in Kansas City Star on Jun. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
24
Visitation
03:00 - 08:00 PM
Passantino Bros. Funeral Home - Kansas City
JUN
26
Graveside service
12:30 PM
Mount Olivet Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Passantino Bros. Funeral Home - Kansas City
2117 Independence Boulevard
Kansas City, MO 64124
(816) 471-2844
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 22, 2020
Dears Pat and Mary Kay. I am so overwhelmed with hurt when I found this out. We just saw you about 6/7 months ago and so happy to see each other like we always are!! There is nothing I can say to ease this pain for you because I am hurting as you are too. What a blessed person she was. She never had a bad word for anyone. I will always remember Antoinette as the beautiful person with the beautiful heart!? You all will be in my prayers. I love you guys.
Margaret DeLisio Cardello
Friend
June 22, 2020
I am so shocked just saw her and her sister Pat not too long ago we talked always fun we laughed. Sooo sorry for your loss praying for the family God bless all of you sincere sympathyRoseAnn Bonadonna
RoseAnn Bonadonna
Friend
June 22, 2020
I am so sorry for your loss I remember Antoinette, we lived down the street and Angela was my friend and I loved spending time in their house with all her sisters and brother. I will keep you all in my prayers and thoughts
Sandy Taibi
Neighbor
