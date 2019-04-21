Kansas City Star Obituaries
|
Anton (Tony) Rendulic

Anton (Tony) Rendulic Anton (Tony) Rendulic, 87, of Lenexa, KS, passed away peacefully on April 18, 2019. He was born near Ogulin, Croatia. In 1955 he married his long-time sweetheart Lilly and they had two children before the family immigrated to the United States and settled in Kansas City, Kansas. Visitation will be on Monday, 4/22/2019 from 5-7 PM. at the Porter Funeral Home, 8535 Monrovia, Lenexa, Ks, with a Rosary prayed at 6:30PM. Mass of Christian Burial at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 13615 West 92nd Street, Lenexa, Ks, on Tuesday, 4/23/2019 at 10:30 AM. Full obituary at: www.porterfuneralhome.com (913) 438-6444)
Published in Kansas City Star on Apr. 21, 2019
