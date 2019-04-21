|
Anton (Tony) Rendulic Anton (Tony) Rendulic, 87, of Lenexa, KS, passed away peacefully on April 18, 2019. He was born near Ogulin, Croatia. In 1955 he married his long-time sweetheart Lilly and they had two children before the family immigrated to the United States and settled in Kansas City, Kansas. Visitation will be on Monday, 4/22/2019 from 5-7 PM. at the Porter Funeral Home, 8535 Monrovia, Lenexa, Ks, with a Rosary prayed at 6:30PM. Mass of Christian Burial at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 13615 West 92nd Street, Lenexa, Ks, on Tuesday, 4/23/2019 at 10:30 AM. Full obituary at: www.porterfuneralhome.com (913) 438-6444)
Published in Kansas City Star on Apr. 21, 2019