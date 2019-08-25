Home

Ascension Lutheran Church
1220 W Magee Rd
Tucson, AZ 85704
Celebration of Life
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Ascension Lutheran Church
Tucson, MO
Antonia Charlotte (Hoehler) Rafter

Antonia Charlotte (Hoehler) Rafter Obituary
Antonia Charlotte (Hoehler) Rafter Antonia Charlotte (Hoehler) Rafter, 97, of Tucson, AZ died August 15, 2019. Her Celebration of Life will be held at Ascension Lutheran Church in Tucson Friday, August 30 at 11 AM. Interment of her cremains at Forest Hill & Calvary Cemetery (KCMO) will follow in mid-September. Toni was born in Jefferson City, MO; graduated in 1943 as an R.N. from Lutheran School of Nursing in St. Louis, MO and engaged in private duty as well as industrial nursing during WW II for Dupont in Hanford, WA and Oakridge, TN. While an office nurse in Washington D. C., she met Charles T. Rafter, Jr. (Tom). They married in 1950 and moved shortly thereafter to Kansas City which was "home" until 1993 when they relocated to Arizona. Survivors include her daughter, Monica A. Rafter (of Tucson, AZ) and many nieces and nephews throughout the country. Memorial contributions may be made in her name to Lutheran Hour Ministries, or Lung Cancer Research Foundation.
Published in Kansas City Star on Aug. 25, 2019
