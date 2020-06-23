Antonia Elizabeth Leona Mitchell Antonia Elizabeth Leona Mitchell age 22, beloved mother, daughter, sister and niece was called to her eternal resting place on June 19, 2020. She entered this world on December 30, 1997 in, North Kansas City, MO to William and Diana Mitchell. She is survived by her children Kamryn Pulliam and Kartier Mitchell; parents, William and Diana (Dorton) Mitchell; siblings, Curtis Dorton, Heather (Shannon) Dewan (Justin Dewan), Andrea Mitchell and Andrew Mitchell; Grandfather, James Dorton Sr.; Grandmother, Ruth Mitchell; and a nephew, Michael Dewan. She was preceded in death by her Grandmother, Laura Dorton, a son, Antonio De'lon Pulliam and a baby boy in 2017. Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, June 27th at 11:00 a.m. at the Salvation Army, 14700 E Truman Rd, Independence, MO 64050. In lieu of flowers we ask for donations be given to: On behalf of Antonia Mitchell Hope House PO Box 577 Lees Summit, MO 64063 or www.Hopehouse.net Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.speakschapel.com (Arrangements: Speaks Suburban Chapel (816) 373-3600)
Published in Kansas City Star on Jun. 23, 2020.