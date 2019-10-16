|
|
Antonya Meyer Husar Antonya Meyer Husar, 89, of Walnut Creek, California, passed away on October 12, 2019 from natural causes. Antonya was born in Ukraine on August 6, 1930. She was married to Nick Husar on January 12, 1952 in Ghent, Belgium; they were married 61 years. They immigrated to the U.S. in 1953 and became naturalized citizens of the United States in 1958 after settling in Independence, MO. For 35 years Antonya worked alongside her husband Nick, running Nick's Transmission repair business in Independence, MO. "Toni", as she was called, was an exemplar for local women and girls entering the workforce. As a woman in a male dominated industry, she played a vital role in managing their business finances, scheduling customers, and working with suppliers and labor. She and Nick were active members of the Automotive Parts Rebuilders Association through which they received several commendations for their business practices. Antonya was very involved in the Ukrainian Women's organizations of Kansas City and the Kansas City Ethnic Enrichment Festival. Every summer she and her friends would share Ukrainian dance, art and food with the community. She translated for local groups hosting Ukrainian guests, led tours of U.S. visitors to Ukraine and was in Ukraine at the fall of the Soviet Union, in the center of the chaos and jubilation. She was known for the extraordinary artistry and precision work displayed in her making of traditional Ukrainian Easter eggs and embroidery. She and Nick spent much of their time in Tucson after retirement where Toni again became active in the Ukrainian community there. They later moved to California to be near their only daughter with whom she lived since 2016. Antonya is survived by her daughter Kathleen Ottaviano (Jeff) of Walnut Creek, California, step grandchildren, Lauren Stapleton (Mathias) of Longmont, Colorado, Ryan-John Ottaviano of Johnstown, Colorado, Adam (Cristina) Ottaviano and great-grandchildren, Cohen, Cole and Crosby Ottaviano of Buffalo Grove, Illinois, Micah and Odessa of Longmont, Colorado, sister Lydia Ekiert of Denver, Colorado and Eugenia Hatch (Ben) of Sandy, Utah, and Arthur Meyer (Loni) of Sohrewald, Germany. She is predeceased by her beloved husband, Nick and brothers Willie and Waldemar. The funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, October 19th in the Mausoleum of the Angels at Queen of Heaven Cemetery in Lafayette, California. Reverend Petro Dyachok will be officiating.
Published in Kansas City Star on Oct. 16, 2019