Ara H. Zakaryan Ara H. Zakaryan, 92, of Leawood, Kansas, died February 25, 2020, after a long battle with dementia. He was co-founder of Ara's Gallery and a Senior Research Chemist with Bayer Corporation for 32 years where he was granted several patents before retiring in 1987. He earned his bachelor's degree at Park College and his master's in chemistry at the University of Kansas. He was an active member of the Village Presbyterian Church, the Armenian Society of Kansas City and the Scottish Sing-A-Long Group. He was preceded in death by his wife, Carolyn Patricia; and sons James and Theodore. Survivors include three daughters; Yeva Schorgl, Leawood, Renee' Zakaryan, Overland Park, and Elizabeth Zakaryan, Fairway, four grandchildren Trey Schorgl, Carolyn Walz, Margaret Schorgl and Max Pluenneke and four great grandchildren. Memorial services were held privately. In remembrance, the family appreciates donations in Ara's honor to Villa St. Francis in Olathe or to Catholic Community Hospice. The family offers a special thank you to the care-givers of both organizations for their loving care and support.
Published in Kansas City Star on Mar. 8, 2020