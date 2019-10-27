|
|
Ardis L. Glenn Our beloved mother, grandmother, great grandmother and friend Ardis L. Glenn died peacefully with her family by her side on October 11, 2019. She was born in Kansas City, Missouri on February 3, 1922 where she lived until moving to Florida to live with family. Always a lover of words and books of all kinds, Ardis first worked at Hallmark Cards and then for Frank Glenn Books, a rare book store in Kansas City. Frank and Ardis fell in love, married and raised 3 children, Phillip, Jocelyn and Malcolm. Upon Frank's death in 1962, Ardis took the helm of Glenn Books and valiantly operated the thriving enterprise for the next 30 years. During that time she celebrated the 50th anniversary of Glenn Books. The business was later sold and still operates as Glenn Books today. This bright-eyed and vivacious bookseller will be remembered by many people of all ages for helping them start and build book collections. In sharing their passion for books, Ardis became dear friends with many of her clients and mentored others in starting their own book business. Ardis was also a woman of many talents and passions beyond the world of books. She was an accomplished poet, lover of music and art. The Missouri Center For The Book recently established the Ardis L. Glenn prizes awarded to individuals who promote book arts in varied aspects (writing, illustrating, designing, printing, binding, etc.). The first prize awarded in her name was given to George Hodgman, author of the book Bettyville. Ardis leaves behind two of her children, Phillip Barry (wife Toni Glenn) and Jocelyn Lee (husband Phillip Bronson) and 3 grandchildren; Richard Glenn of California, Paige Bronson of Colorado and Craig Bronson (wife Michelle Bronson) of Florida as well as five great grandchildren; Mackenzie Bronson, Keira Bronson, Van Cregon, Haydon Cregon and Aspen Cregon. She was preceded in death by her husband Frank, her sister Phyllis Kimball and son Malcolm Glenn. A family celebration of her life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the ABAA Benevolent Fund, Antiquarian Book Sellers' Association of America- 20 west 44th Street Suite 507, NY NY 10036.
Published in Kansas City Star on Oct. 27, 2019