Argil "Lew" Axford Lew Axford, 91, of Overland Park, KS passed away on August 24 th , 2019. He was born on February 17 th , 1928 in Bridgeport, NE to Argil and Lulu Axford. After graduating high school, Lew went on to serve in the US Army before an honorable discharge in 1948. Shortly after his service in the Army, Lew married the love of his life, Alvinia, in 1949. He then went on to work for the FAA for over thirty years before retiring in 1989. Lew was preceded in death by his wife, Alvinia. He is survived by his children, Chris (David) Allen, Andrew (Lisa) Axford, Katherine (Doug) Robello, Jonathan (Karen) Axford; six grandchildren and two great- grandchildren. A memorial service will be held at Leawood United Methodist Church, 2915 West 95th Street, Leawood, KS, 66206 on Saturday, September 21 st at 11:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The , 8400 W 110th St Suite 130, Overland Park, KS 66210. Online condolences may be expressed at www.amosfamily.com
Published in Kansas City Star on Sept. 15, 2019