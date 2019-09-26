|
|
Arlene Bennett It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Arlene Bennett, 80, on September 22, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Carl Bennett; parents, John and Pearl Grandy; sister Joy Longmore; and great-grandson Jacob McNeel. She is survived by her brother, William Grandy; children, daughter Debbie (Mark) Haze; daughter Julia (Lynn) Rockwell, daughter Tami (Nick) Abbott, son Donny (Nancy) Bennett, daughter Carrie (George) Martin, and daughter Connie Ahland. Grandchildren John (Jamie) Haze, April Austerman, Samantha (John) Creason, Brandon (Alyssa) Fossett, Nic (Samantha) Bennett, Emily (Jeff) Hurshman, Kylie (Eric) Ferrell, Jake Moore, Ally Payne; great grandchildren Hailee Long, Jordan Haze, Morgan Haze, Annie Poire, Braydon Creason, Ryder Bennett, Harlan Guinn, Jackson Bennett, Kenzie Creason, Kole Creason, Alena Fossett, Lacy Wiehe, Ryan McNeel and numerous nieces, nephews, and friends. She battled her cancer like a champion, never complaining, always upbeat and positive. She far exceeded the expectations of her doctors and based on that, she made the courageous decision to donate her body to KU for medical research. She knew the day that she would leave us would come and she spent time with us to discuss her preferences after her passing. She did not want services and while we have mixed feelings about it, we are going to honor her wishes. She was dearly loved and will be missed by all who knew her.
Published in Kansas City Star on Sept. 26, 2019