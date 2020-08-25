1/1
Arlene Elizabeth Yantis
1928 - 2020
Arlene Elizabeth Yantis Arlene Elizabeth (Roberts) Yantis, 92, of Liberty, MO, went home to be with her Lord on August 21, 2020. She was born to Jeff and Leah Roberts on July 6, 1928, in White Cloud, MO. Arlene was a member of Claycomo Baptist Church. Along with her parents Arlene was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Harry Yantis; a brother, Gene Roberts; a sister, Jerry Edwards; and granddaughter, Mary Anne Yantis. Survivors include a son, Dan Yantis (Kathy); a brother, Howard Roberts; three granddaughters, Patty Wofford, Betsy Boswell and Sara Yantis; four great grandchildren, other relatives and friends. Visitation will begin at 10:00 am, followed by a service celebrating Arlene's life at 11:00 am, on Thursday, August 27, at Park Lawn Northland Chapel, I-35 at State Route 291, Liberty, MO. Private burial service will follow at LaMonte Cemetery, LaMonte, MO. Arrangements: Park Lawn Northland Chapel (816) 781-8228.

Published in Kansas City Star on Aug. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
27
Visitation
10:00 AM
Park Lawn Northland Chapel
AUG
27
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Park Lawn Northland Chapel
AUG
27
Burial
LaMonte Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Park Lawn Northland Chapel
1640 N. State Route 291
Liberty, MO 64068
(816) 781-8228
