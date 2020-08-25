Arlene Elizabeth Yantis Arlene Elizabeth (Roberts) Yantis, 92, of Liberty, MO, went home to be with her Lord on August 21, 2020. She was born to Jeff and Leah Roberts on July 6, 1928, in White Cloud, MO. Arlene was a member of Claycomo Baptist Church. Along with her parents Arlene was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Harry Yantis; a brother, Gene Roberts; a sister, Jerry Edwards; and granddaughter, Mary Anne Yantis. Survivors include a son, Dan Yantis (Kathy); a brother, Howard Roberts; three granddaughters, Patty Wofford, Betsy Boswell and Sara Yantis; four great grandchildren, other relatives and friends. Visitation will begin at 10:00 am, followed by a service celebrating Arlene's life at 11:00 am, on Thursday, August 27, at Park Lawn Northland Chapel, I-35 at State Route 291, Liberty, MO. Private burial service will follow at LaMonte Cemetery, LaMonte, MO. Arrangements: Park Lawn Northland Chapel (816) 781-8228.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store