Arlene Holsapple Arlene Holsapple passed away Thursday, May 16, 2019 at Overland Park Place, Overland Park, KS. Arlene "Sis" was born November 1924 in Kansas City, KS. to Mary and Murlin Smith. She graduated from Wyandotte High School and attended Kansas State Teachers College, Emporia She taught in a one-room school house in Wallace County, KS where she actually did ride her horse to school. Arlene married Fred Holsapple (who proceeded her in death in 1995) in November 1945 and settled in Winona, KS. They had two daughters Becky Wooten (Overland Park) and Mary Kay Sanchez (Joe Sanchez) Seattle; moving to Overland Park in 1951. Arlene was a homemaker, artist, and musician. Her passion for music from an early age was her true love. She played many stringed instruments, was in several bands and made cherished friends along the way. She loved her family especially her four grandsons, Scott Sanchez, Seattle; Zac Wooten, Mission, Travis Wooten, Oceanside, CA and Aaron Sanchez, (Lisa) and great grandchildren, Carmella and Alaric, GUAM.. She will be remembered for hosting large family gatherings and the famous Easter Egg Hunts. She leaves her brother David Smith (Margaret) and nieces Michaela Hesser and Jessica Lance and families; her dear friend T.J.. Nidiffer, niece Barbara Patterson, (also known as her third daughter), nephew Lou Holsapple, Family and friends each as important and much loved. Services to celebrate Arlene's life will be at 10 am, May 22nd, Overland Park Place, 6555 W 75th St., Overland Park. Graveside Service Johnson County Memorial Gardens Family requests donations to St Joseph's Indian School, 1301 N Main St, Chamberlain, SD 57325. Online condolences may be expressed at www.amosfamily.com.

Published in Kansas City Star on May 20, 2019