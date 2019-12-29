|
Arlene J. Benham 4/15/1933 12/20/2019 Arlene was born in Kansas City, KS to Orell and Leila Wilcox. She attended public schools in the city of her birth and graduated from Wyandotte High School in the class of 1951. Arlene then enrolled in the Kansas City Kansas Junior College from which she graduated in 1953. The skills she developed in speed typing and shorthand earned her employment in Kansas City, KS as a secretary in the office of the mayor through 1955, followed by secretary of the Urban Renewal Agency, until the birth of her first son. While a student at the junior college, she became acquainted with Bob Benham, a fellow student. Following a long courtship, they married in 1956. The marriage lasted more than sixty-three years. Arlene gave birth to two sons, Michael and Jonathan. Later in life, two grandsons joined the family. She reared all four boys with love and affection. Arlene's faith was Methodist. For thirty years she was a member of Grandview UMC in K.C.K and was a member of its Board of Trustees. She also taught in the church's preschool for twenty-five years. Perhaps her best achievement at Grandview was the voluntary single-handed painting of the walls in the preschool classrooms, the church chapel and pastor's study. At the time of her death, she was a member of Lenexa UMC for twenty-seven years and a member of Lenexa's Spectrum class where she displayed remarkable talent in creating crafts for the class' annual Thanksgiving bazaar. Arlene's favorite activity was baking pastries, pies and cookies. Her skills earned her prizes in several baking competitions. Arlene was a most considerate person, always giving and helping others. She will be long remembered for her kindness to others. She is survived by her husband, Bob, sons: Michael (Laveta), Jonathan (Heidi), grandsons: Justin (Amy), Colby (Jacey), Noah and five great-grandchildren. A celebration of life service with casual dress will be held on December 31st at 10:00 A.M. at The Lenexa United Methodist Church; 9138 Caenen Lake Rd, Lenexa, KS 66215. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in honor of Arlene to your preferred charitable organization.
Published in Kansas City Star on Dec. 29, 2019