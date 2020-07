Or Copy this URL to Share

Arlene Joyce (Brown) Jeffers 85, passed away June 26, 2020. Outdoor Celebration of Life: July 4, 10 a.m. on the green of the Harvest Hills Community In Independence, Missouri. Outdoor visitation: 9 a.m.



