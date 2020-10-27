Arlene LindleyNovember 14, 1928 - October 24, 2020Overland Park, Kansas - On October 24, 2020, Arlene B Lindley age 91 passed away peacefully. Arlene was born in St. Cloud, MN on November 14, 1928 to Irene and Nicholas Schwietalla. She moved to Minneapolis, MN married and started a family raising 6 children in Chicago IL then settling in Leawood, KS. She returned to school to earn her RN degree and Bachelor of Nursing degree become a Registered Nurse in 1972. Arlene worked at Hickman Mill's Clinic, was a supervisor at St. Mary's Hospital and completed her career at St. Joseph's Hospital. In 1977 she married Col (Ret) Harold C (Clinton) Lindley and spent their retirement years traveling the world and spending winters in Nicevillle, FL.Arlene was predeceased by her husband of 35 years Harold Lindley, by her brother Allan Ferschweiler, and sister Cresence Ferschweiler. She is survived by her children Kathleen Miller of Humansville, MO, Mary Fletcher of KC, MO, Ann Cronkhite of KC, MO, Paul (Laurel) Schwaab of Shawnee, KS, Patricia Lindley of LaGrange Park, IL, Carol (Ron) Helm of Olathe, KS; John (Lynn) Schwaab, of LaGrange Park, IL,; 14 grandchildren; 12 great grandchildrenPrivate Funeral and Entombment will be held in the Johnson County Memorial Gardens.