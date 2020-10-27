1/1
November 14, 1928 - October 24, 2020
Overland Park, Kansas - On October 24, 2020, Arlene B Lindley age 91 passed away peacefully. Arlene was born in St. Cloud, MN on November 14, 1928 to Irene and Nicholas Schwietalla. She moved to Minneapolis, MN married and started a family raising 6 children in Chicago IL then settling in Leawood, KS. She returned to school to earn her RN degree and Bachelor of Nursing degree become a Registered Nurse in 1972. Arlene worked at Hickman Mill's Clinic, was a supervisor at St. Mary's Hospital and completed her career at St. Joseph's Hospital. In 1977 she married Col (Ret) Harold C (Clinton) Lindley and spent their retirement years traveling the world and spending winters in Nicevillle, FL.
Arlene was predeceased by her husband of 35 years Harold Lindley, by her brother Allan Ferschweiler, and sister Cresence Ferschweiler. She is survived by her children Kathleen Miller of Humansville, MO, Mary Fletcher of KC, MO, Ann Cronkhite of KC, MO, Paul (Laurel) Schwaab of Shawnee, KS, Patricia Lindley of LaGrange Park, IL, Carol (Ron) Helm of Olathe, KS; John (Lynn) Schwaab, of LaGrange Park, IL,; 14 grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren
Private Funeral and Entombment will be held in the Johnson County Memorial Gardens.



Published in Kansas City Star on Oct. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Johnson County Funeral Chapel & Memorial Gardens
11200 Metcalf Avenue
Overland Park, KS 66210
(913) 451-1860
