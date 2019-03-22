|
Arlene Mae Borgman Arlene Mae Borgman, 95, of Slater, formerly of Raytown and Kansas City, died Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at Big Bend Retreat in Slater. Funeral services will be Saturday, March 23, 2019 at 2 P.M. at St. Paul Lutheran Church near Saline City. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Visitation will be from 1-2 P.M. Saturday at the church. Memorials are suggested to Ascension Lutheran Church in Raytown, St. Paul Lutheran Church Cemetery or the Brain Donor Project. Arrangements are under the direction of Weiker Funeral Home in Slater. Weiker Funeral Home P.O. Box 177 Slater, Mo. 65349-0177 660-529-2211
Published in Kansas City Star on Mar. 22, 2019