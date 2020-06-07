Arlene Marie Wiler Arlene Marie Wiler (Herod) was born June 20, 1946 to Charles Clay Herod and Juliet Marie Herod (Augustine) in Kansas City, KS passed away June 3, 2020 in Kansas City, MO at the age of 73. She is survived by her children Anita Wiler and Timothy Gonzalez-Wiler, brother Eugene Herod, grandchildren Adia, Kolya and Quinn Gonzalez-Wiler and Natalie and Sidney Finch, son-in-law Eric Finch, daughter-in-law Isa Gonzalez-Wiler, brother-in-law Randall Wiler, sister-in-law Veronica Wiler, nephews Vincent Herod, Victor Herod and Justin Wiler, niece Tabitha Wiler, and their spouses and children. She was married to Larry Duane Wiler on June 8, 1968 in Kansas City, KS, who preceded her to heaven on August 15, 1981. She graduated from Argentine High School in 1964 and Emporia State University in 1968 alongside her husband and enjoyed careers as a special education teacher, then as a preschool teacher and secretary at Overland Park Christian Church, where she was an active member and volunteer for nearly 40 years. She returned to her alma mater, graduating in 1996 with a master's in library science and then worked as a youth librarian in the Johnson County Library system for the latter part of her career. A life-long animal and book lover with artistic talents, she will be remembered for her pride in family, the many children she inspired, and service to her church. Information about her June 20, 2020, 2 pm CDT online memorial service will be posted on https://www.facebook.com/arlene.wiler. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Overland Park Christian Church's food pantry or to Friends of Johnson County Library.
Published in Kansas City Star on Jun. 7, 2020.