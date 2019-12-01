|
Arlene R. Swenson Arlene R. Swenson, 91, passed away peacefully in her home in Olathe, Kansas on November 26, 2019, with her husband of 71 years, Jerry, and family by her side. Arlene was born in Chicago, Illinois on October 21, 1928. She is the daughter of Hans and Agnes Ritter and grew up with three younger sisters in La Grange Park, Illinois. Arlene was a devoted and energetic wife, mother, and grandmother. Her children remember the many long days and late nights she spent raising and supporting her six children. After her children were grown, she traveled the world with Jerry as part of his job. Arlene was a very caring person and a prolific writer of notes of love, support, and encouragement to her family and friends. As a lifelong member of the Catholic Church, Arlene placed great importance on living her life through her faith and helping others. Arlene also enjoyed different pursuits throughout her life, including playing bridge and golfing. We will always remember and be grateful for her kindness, generous spirit, and joyful laugh. Arlene's family sincerely thanks the caregivers at Elder Care of Kansas City for their diligent and compassionate care of Arlene throughout her long illness. They routinely went above and beyond to comfort and care for Arlene, including visiting on Arlene's last day to say goodbye. Arlene's family also thanks the Church of the Ascension for the many visits to her home over the years to provide communion, prayer services, and support. Arlene was preceded in death by her parents and her son, Peter Swenson. She is survived by her husband, Jerry, her children Margaret Fowler (Bruce) of Farmington Hills, Michigan, Jane Krieger (Mike) of Prairie Village, Kansas, Tom Swenson (Deb) of Prairie Village, Kansas, Bill Swenson (Roberta) of Sherwood, Oregon and Jim Swenson (Lori) of Leawood, Kansas, and her grandchildren, Sarah Brooks, Ben Tosone (Marisa) and Jack Krieger, her great grandchildren, Peter, Patrick and Katherine Brooks, her sisters Jane Beaty (John), Diane Kuehl and Betsy Chmelik, and many nieces and nephews. The family is planning a private funeral mass and burial. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the Church of the Ascension, Overland Park, Kansas.
Published in Kansas City Star on Dec. 1, 2019