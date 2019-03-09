Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Arlene Thompson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Arlene R. Thompson

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Arlene R. Thompson Obituary
Arlene R. Thompson Arlene R. Thompson, 91, Tonganoxie, KS, died Friday, March 8, 2019 at Lawrence Memorial Hospital. Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m. Monday, March 11, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 1100 West St., Tonganoxie, KS with the Funeral Mass begining at 11 a.m. Burial in Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial contributions to . Arlene was born June 20, 1927, in Kansas City, KS and was a lifetime area resident. She had been a secretary for the Greif Bros. Barrel Company for 24 years retiring in 2006. Arlene's joy in life was being an active mother, grandma and great grandma. She was always at the activities and events that they were involved in. She was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Thompson, Jr. in 1996. Arlene is survived by her 4 children and their spouses, Charlie Thompson and Jacki Ballard, Carol and Bill Almond, Patrick Thompson, Mary Ann Thompson and James Janesko, 9 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren and her brother, Melvin Mika. (Condolences may be expressed at: www.porterfuneralhome.com Arr: Porter Funeral Homes 913-621-6400)
logo

Published in Kansas City Star on Mar. 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.