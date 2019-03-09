Arlene R. Thompson Arlene R. Thompson, 91, Tonganoxie, KS, died Friday, March 8, 2019 at Lawrence Memorial Hospital. Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m. Monday, March 11, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 1100 West St., Tonganoxie, KS with the Funeral Mass begining at 11 a.m. Burial in Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial contributions to . Arlene was born June 20, 1927, in Kansas City, KS and was a lifetime area resident. She had been a secretary for the Greif Bros. Barrel Company for 24 years retiring in 2006. Arlene's joy in life was being an active mother, grandma and great grandma. She was always at the activities and events that they were involved in. She was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Thompson, Jr. in 1996. Arlene is survived by her 4 children and their spouses, Charlie Thompson and Jacki Ballard, Carol and Bill Almond, Patrick Thompson, Mary Ann Thompson and James Janesko, 9 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren and her brother, Melvin Mika. (Condolences may be expressed at: www.porterfuneralhome.com Arr: Porter Funeral Homes 913-621-6400)



Published in Kansas City Star on Mar. 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary