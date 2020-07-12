Arlene Straub Arlene Elaine Hegle Straub, 96, a longtime resident of Lakeview Village in Lenexa, KS, died June 21, from Alzheimer's. Arlene was born in Lost Springs, KS, to William and Edith Hegle, the second of four children. She grew up on the family farm. While attending Lost Springs High School, she played the flute and sang in the choir. She continued to sing in church choirs her entire life. Arlene was very involved in 4H; winning blue ribbons for sewing, raising animals, and cooking, which included her famous cinnamon rolls, that were loved by family and friends. At 17, she was elected Co-manager of the Kansas State Fair's 4-H club encampment. After high school, she attended Westmar College and earned a two-year teaching certificate. Years later, she commuted to the University of Kansas to complete a four-year degree and subsequently taught kindergarten, 1st and 2nd grades for 20 years. Arlene was elected the first PTA president of W. A. White Elementary School in KCK. While working in an office in Marion, KS, Arlene met the love of her life, Jack Straub. They married in 1946, and were together until Jack's death in 1992. They raised three children; Linda, Dianne and Joe, in Kansas City, KS. They were members of London Heights Methodist Church, and the Nasah Class, where they made many lifelong friends. After retiring, Arlene volunteered at Hallmark's Kaleidoscope and ushered at Starlight Theater, as well as other theaters. For years, Arlene volunteered in her daughters' classrooms; matting and hanging artwork for Linda and making teaching materials for Dianne. A loving and involved grandmother, she was one of her grandchildren's biggest fans, attending their activities, going on trips with them and their families, and cooking special meals for them. She loved visiting grandkids in TX, CO and CA. When she moved to Lakeview Village, she twice served as president of the Residents' Council, and was Co-Chair of the What Not Shop. Arlene's lifelong hobbies included cooking, playing board and card games, and painting ceramics that her children and grandchildren cherish. Her sense of adventure showed in her enjoyment of riding on the back of Joe's motorcycle, and parasailing with her family in Maui when she was 90. The family wants to thank the wonderful, compassionate Assisted Living staff at Lakeview Retirement Village. It comforted us to know she was receiving excellent and loving care, particularly since CO-VID19 kept us from seeing her the last several months of her life. Arlene is survived by her children: Linda Graham (Dale), KCK, Dianne Henry, Littleton, CO, Joe Straub, Austin, TX, as well as seven grandchildren, Aaron (Akiko), San Jose, CA, Erica (Carson), Aptos, CA, Alison (Brian), Denver, CO, Amber, LA, CA, and Jake, Jessica, and Justin of Austin, TX, plus three great-children. She is also survived by her sister, Iola Schroeder, Overland Park, KS, and brother, Weldon Hegle, Bolivar, MO, as well as many beloved nieces and nephews. A private graveside service was held on Wednesday, June 24, attended by her children and son-in-law. A celebration of life will be held next summer when the family can gather and reminisce about this wonderful woman. Arlene's dedication to family and her zest for living a full life to the end, will forever inspire her family. Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
or the Lakeview Village Foundation Fund.