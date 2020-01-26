Kansas City Star Obituaries
Arlene "Jinx" Wallace

Arlene "Jinx" Wallace Obituary
Arlene "Jinx" Wallace Arlene "Jinx" Wallace, 94, passed away on January 23, 2020. Jinx was born on December 11, 1925 in Valley Falls, Kansas. She was the daughter of Larkin and Nellie (Shockley) Edwards. She was preceded in death by her husband, Marvin L. Wallace and brother, Vernor H. Wallace. She is survived by her son, Bruce Wallace (Karen), daughter Brenda Hallock (Scott), grandchildren, Jacob L. Wallace, Kirby E. Brown and Scott Hallock, Jr., great-grandchildren, Ella E. Brown, Wyatt D. Brown, Alexander E. Wallace and Carson Hallock. Visitation will be from 10 - 11 am Friday, January 31, 2020 at Mt. Moriah, Newcomer & Freeman Funeral Home, 10507 Holmes Road, Kansas City, MO 64131 with the funeral at 11 am. Burial Mt. Moriah Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations to Crossroads Hospice. Full obituary and condolences may be given at www.mtmoriah.net.
Published in Kansas City Star on Jan. 26, 2020
