Services
Maple Hill Funeral Home
3300 Shawnee Drive
Kansas City, KS 66106
(913) 831-3345
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Maple Hill Funeral Home
3300 Shawnee Drive
Kansas City, KS 66106
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Maple Hill Funeral Home
3300 Shawnee Drive
Kansas City, KS 66106
View Map
Arletta June Dodson


1933 - 2019
Arletta June Dodson Obituary
Arletta June Dodson Arletta June Dodson, 86, of Olathe, KS, passed away Tuesday, September 10, 2019, at home. Arletta regularly attended Olatheview Baptist church and was a former member of First Baptist Church of Shawnee. In 1955 she married the love of her life Branson (B.W.) Dodson. They spent 58 yrs together and raised 2 kids Debra and Brian. She is survived by her daughter Debra Etzen, son Brian (Kathy) Dodson, 2 granddaughters Rachel Dodson and Brynn (Aaron) Chaffin, a great grandson Jack and 2 sisters Arvena Anderson and Areva Sprink. Funeral service will be at 11AM Monday, September 16 at Maple Hill Funeral Home with a visitation starting at 10AM. Burial will follow at Maple Hill Cemetery. In Lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial contributions to Olatheview Baptist church 330 N. Olathe View Rd, Olathe, KS 66061.
Published in Kansas City Star on Sept. 14, 2019
