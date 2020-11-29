1/
Arline Crawford
1928 - 2020
Arline Crawford
February 11, 1928 - November 23, 2020
Marshall, Missouri - Arline Murray Crawford went to meet the Lord on Nov 23 at Fitzgibbons Hospital in Marshall, Mo.
Born Feb 11, 1928 in Nevada, Mo to Fred and Dollie Murray.
In addition to 2 daughters Linda Wilson (Harry) of Marshall, Mo and Lisa Harriman of Annapolis, Maryland. She was also a cherished grandmother of 6 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. Arline is survived by one sister, Muriel Mears (Bill) of Butler,Mo and many nieces and nephews.
She spent her retirement years in Surprise,AZ and Marshall, Mo near family.
Due to the Covid19 pandemic, we will be holding a celebration of life during safer times!
Thank you for all your prayers and support



Published in Kansas City Star on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
McGilley Memorial Chapel
12301 State Line Road
Kansas City, MO 64145
8169426180
