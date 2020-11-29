Arline CrawfordFebruary 11, 1928 - November 23, 2020Marshall, Missouri - Arline Murray Crawford went to meet the Lord on Nov 23 at Fitzgibbons Hospital in Marshall, Mo.Born Feb 11, 1928 in Nevada, Mo to Fred and Dollie Murray.In addition to 2 daughters Linda Wilson (Harry) of Marshall, Mo and Lisa Harriman of Annapolis, Maryland. She was also a cherished grandmother of 6 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. Arline is survived by one sister, Muriel Mears (Bill) of Butler,Mo and many nieces and nephews.She spent her retirement years in Surprise,AZ and Marshall, Mo near family.Due to the Covid19 pandemic, we will be holding a celebration of life during safer times!Thank you for all your prayers and support