|
|
Arline J. O'Rourke Arline J. O'Rourke passed away at the age of 92 on May 3, 2019. Arline was born in Phillips, South Dakota on September 21, 1926 to Theodore and Hilda Muffat. She graduated from South Dakota State University with a degree in science. She married James W. O'Rourke in 1950. They had three children: Michael, DeeAnn, and Nancy and two grandchildren. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, May 7th at 11:00 am at Longview Funeral Home, 12700 SE Raytown Rd, Kansas City, MO 64149, with a visitation to begin one hour prior at 10:00 am. Interment will follow in Longview Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to First Presbyterian Church of Lee's Summit.
Published in Kansas City Star on May 5, 2019