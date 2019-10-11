Kansas City Star Obituaries
Arnold Birnbaum Obituary
Arnold L. Birnbaum Arnold Birnbaum, 85 passed away Tuesday night October 8 th . Funeral services will be held Friday at 1:00 PM at Louis Memorial Chapel, 6830 Troost Ave., Kansas City, MO, and burial at Kehilath Israel Blue Ridge cemetery, Independence, Missouri. Arnold was born August 28 th , 1934 in Kansas City, Missouri to Louis and Celia (Katz) Birnbaum. He was a lifelong area resident. Arnold was a member of Congregation Ohev Sholom. He graduated from Paseo High School and attended the University of Missouri. He was a hairdresser for 56 years. Arnold was preceded in death by his parents, his daughter Rhonda Farber and his sister Marcia Peskin. He is survived by his wife Mary, brother Marvin, sons Aaron (wife Greta), Jason (partner Leah) and Matthew (wife Darylanne) as well as his seven grandchildren: Emily, Benjamin, Rachel, Jacob, Sophia, Haley and Claire. Arnold was a loving son, brother, husband, father and grandfather. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a contribution to Congregation Ohev Sholom or the . Online condolences for the family may be left at www.louismemorialchapel.com (Arrangements entrusted to The Louis Memorial Chapel, 816-361-5211)
Published in Kansas City Star on Oct. 11, 2019
