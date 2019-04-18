Arnold "Arnie" Parker Arnold Edgar "Arnie" Parker, 83, of Independence, MO, passed away April 16, 2019, at his home surrounded by family. Visitation will begin at 11:30 am, followed by a service celebrating Arnie's life at 1:00 pm, on Friday, April 19, at Park Lawn Northland Chapel, I-35 at State Route 291, Liberty. Burial at Swan Lake Memorial Gardens in Grain Valley. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Ararat Shrine Hospital Transportation Fund. Arnie was born August 1, 1935, in Carroll County, MO, the only child of Halsey Arnold and Marcella (Wolf) Parker. He served in the U.S. Army and worked many years as a mechanic for the Gas Service Company. Arnie was a 50-year member of Rising Sun Masonic Lodge, and was a longtime member of the Ararat Shrine Drum and Bugle Corps. Arnie was preceded in death by his wife of 52 years, Sharon Ann (Gross) Parker, in 2013. Survivors include his children, Dennis Parker (Susan), Stacy Marek, Dustin Parker (Pam); grandchildren, Holly and Cody Parker, Jade and Tyler Fazenbaker, Mason and Logan Parker, and Timm Boehm; and great grandchildren, Parker, Paitynn, Isaiah, Brooklyn and Walker. You may share a message with the family or sign an online guest book via www.parklawnfunerals.com. Arrangements: Park Lawn Northland Chapel (816) 781-8228.

Published in Kansas City Star on Apr. 18, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary