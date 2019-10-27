|
Arthur C."Art" Burgin 8/10/1935-10/8/2019 Arthur C. "Art" Burgin, 84, of Kansas City, MO, passed away on Tuesday, October 8, 2019, at his home. Born in Greentop, Missouri on August 10, 1935, to the late Thomas A. and Alice Pearl (Stafford) Burgin. Art was mostly raised in NW Missouri by his mother and his stepfather, John Francis Neff. Art graduated from Kirksville Senior High School in 1953. He served as a 1st class machine-gunner (and shot expert with a pistol) in the 28th Infantry in the U.S. Army 1958-1964 in the U.S. and Germany. Art married his wife of nearly 50 years, Bonnie J. West, on December 6, 1969, in Kirksville, MO, at Faith Lutheran Church. Art spent most of his adult life in Kansas City, MO, where he raised his family and worked at General Motors (Fairfax Plant in Kansas City, KS) from 1964-1996. Art is survived by his wife, Bonnie; his son and his son's fiancee, Randell & Tamela, of Kansas City, MO; his son & daughter-in-law, Delgean & Dawn, of Novinger, MO; and his daughter and son-in-law, Kristina and Mark Stockmyer, of Ridgecrest, CA. Art is mourned by many grandchildren and great grandchildren. Art was preceded in death by his mother, Alice Pearl Neff, and his stepfather, John Francis Neff, and all of his siblings. For full obituary, please visit: markris.net/Art Funeral services and interment with military honors were held October 12, 2019, in Kirksville, MO. Memorial contributions may be made to the Hazel Creek Cemetery.
Published in Kansas City Star on Oct. 27, 2019