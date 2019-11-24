|
|
Arthur D. Stevens Arthur D. Stevens, 94, Mission, KS, died peacefully on November 17, 2019. Art was born February 6, 1925, in Kansas City, MO, to Franklin P. and Helen K. Stevens. He grew up in Kansas City and attended the Univ. of Kansas before joining the Navy during WWII as a Russian language intelligence specialist. Following the war, he joined the US Navy Reserve, graduated from the Wharton School of Finance at the Univ. of Pennsylvania, and then served as a communications officer during the Korean War in Yokosuka, Japan. Art had an adventurous spirit and a quest for knowledge that were evident in all aspects of his life. His professional adventures began at the Vendo Company in Kansas City where he served as vice president. He then co-founded and was VP and CFO for the Mid-America Coca-Cola Bottling Company (where he delighted his children with the cases of Coke he brought home). In 1963, Art founded Ambassador Food Services Corp. and served as CEO until 1998. He remained on the board of directors until his death. As a side pursuit for his love of flying, Art was also involved with a charter aircraft business and was the owner of Airmen Inc. Art believed in giving back to his beloved Kansas City, and his boundless energy enabled him to volunteer throughout his life. He served as the president of Junior Achievement of Middle America, Inc., Vanguard Club, and Mercury Club of Kansas City, director of the National Automatic Merchandising Association, and on the boards of United Cerebral Palsy and Drury University. An Eagle Scout himself, Art continued his involvement in scouting as Sr. Director of the Heart of America Council, BSA, and was awarded the Silver Beaver Award for his service. After he retired, he worked with Executive Service Corps, where he received the Robert H. Hayes award for consulting excellence. Even with his many professional responsibilities, Art always found time to spend with his family while they explored the world around them. He was married to Patricia Williams Stevens from 1950 1982, and together they had 3 children. He then married Ann Wornall in 1984 and welcomed her 3 children into his life. Art shared his love of traveling, skiing, backpacking, golfing, and flying his King Air plane with his loved ones. He encouraged his children through their many activities and taught them to learn as much as they could about everything they encountered. He and Ann are members of the Village Presbyterian Church and past members of the Mission Hills Country Club and River Club. His family is also a member of the Mayflower Society. Art will be remembered for his keen interest in all things, his unique driving style, the world's best pancakes, cross-county adventure stories, snitching desserts, and for the mischievous twinkle in his eyes. Art is survived by his wife Ann, children Laurence F. Stevens (Anne), David K. Stevens (Peg), John (Ned) E. Stevens (Monica), Jessica A. W. Stark (Dan), Hunt W. Wornall (Allison), and Benjamin O. Wornall (Kelly), eight grandchildren (Patrick, Katie, Michael, Abby, Ryan, Shawn, Connor and Logan), and one great grandchild (Lindley). He was preceded in death by his parents and sister Josephine Power. A service to celebrate Art's life will be held December 7, 2019, at 1 pm in the sanctuary at Village Presbyterian Church at 6641 Mission Rd, Prairie Village, KS 66208. He will be interred in a private ceremony at Forest Hill and Calvary Cemetery, Kansas City. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations in Art's memory to Village Presbyterian Church, BSA, or Junior Achievement. Funeral services are under the direction of the Cremation Society of Kansas & Missouri.
Published in Kansas City Star on Nov. 24, 2019