Kansas City Star Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory
5005 Frederick Boulevard
St. Joseph, MO 64506
(816) 232-3366
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
7:00 PM - 8:30 PM
Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory
5005 Frederick Boulevard
St. Joseph, MO 64506
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory
5005 Frederick Boulevard
St. Joseph, MO 64506
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Arthur Moore
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Arthur DeShon Moore


1924 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Arthur DeShon Moore Obituary
Arthur DeShon Moore 1924-2019 Arthur DeShon Moore, 94, Osage Beach, Missouri, formerly St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, June 19, 2019. He was born on July 27, 1924. Art entered the Naval Aviation Cadet Program and was a pilot in the Pacific during World War II. He graduated from Kansas University in 1949. He started his business career in Houston, Texas. In 1950 he returned to Kansas City and helped found Pitman Mfg. Co. In 1959 he founded Snorkel Fire Equipment Company. and moved the company to St. Joseph, MO in 1963. He retired in 1991. During this time, he developed and sold Snorkel Industrial Aerial Work Platforms around the world. Art married Sue Block in 1993 and they enjoyed traveling the world. Art published his memoirs, entitled MY STORY in 2016. He is survived by his wife Sue, three children Melissa Moore, Arthur D. Moore, Jr., Kristyn Sanders, a stepdaughter Lourenda Block, and three grandchildren. Funeral Services 10:00 A.M. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 7:00 to 8:30 P.M. Thursday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to Harper Chapel United Methodist Church, 5567 Osage Beach Pkwy, Osage Beach, Missouri 65065 or KU Endowment, PO Box 928, Lawrence, Kansas, 66044. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.
Published in Kansas City Star on June 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now