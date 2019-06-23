Arthur DeShon Moore 1924-2019 Arthur DeShon Moore, 94, Osage Beach, Missouri, formerly St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, June 19, 2019. He was born on July 27, 1924. Art entered the Naval Aviation Cadet Program and was a pilot in the Pacific during World War II. He graduated from Kansas University in 1949. He started his business career in Houston, Texas. In 1950 he returned to Kansas City and helped found Pitman Mfg. Co. In 1959 he founded Snorkel Fire Equipment Company. and moved the company to St. Joseph, MO in 1963. He retired in 1991. During this time, he developed and sold Snorkel Industrial Aerial Work Platforms around the world. Art married Sue Block in 1993 and they enjoyed traveling the world. Art published his memoirs, entitled MY STORY in 2016. He is survived by his wife Sue, three children Melissa Moore, Arthur D. Moore, Jr., Kristyn Sanders, a stepdaughter Lourenda Block, and three grandchildren. Funeral Services 10:00 A.M. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 7:00 to 8:30 P.M. Thursday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to Harper Chapel United Methodist Church, 5567 Osage Beach Pkwy, Osage Beach, Missouri 65065 or KU Endowment, PO Box 928, Lawrence, Kansas, 66044. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.

Published in Kansas City Star on June 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary