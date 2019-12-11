|
|
Arthur H. Brown Jr. Arthur H. Brown, Jr., 83, of Overland Park, KS, passed away on Friday, December 6, 2019. Mr. Arthur H. Brown, Jr. was born March 29, 1936 in Kansas City, Missouri. He grew up in the Brookside area and graduated from Southwest High School in 1954. He attended Westminster College in Fulton, Missouri, where he was a member of Sigma Chi Fraternity. Art had a life-long love of automobiles and began his sales career at a car dealership in the late 1950s. He went on to work for several office supply companies, eventually starting his own manufacturers' representative business. He served in the US Air Force Reserves, being called up for active duty in 1961. Art and Sonnie, his wife of 62 years, lived for many years in the Red Bridge neighborhood before moving to Overland Park in retirement. Art enjoyed spending time talking with neighbors and always had a story or joke to share and a tool to lend. He especially loved meeting his buddies for coffee and conversation at McDonald's. He spent his last years at Brookdale Leawood, enjoying outings and serving as copilot from the front seat of the bus. His parents Arthur H. and Lida W. Brown preceded him in death. He is survived by his wife, Sondra, daughter Linda Routh (Kevin), son Mark R. Brown (Michelle), grandchildren, Jeana Routh (Mark Thompson), Martha Figuerado (Patrick), Nathan J. Brown, Christopher J. Brown, great-grandson Wesley, his sister Barbara Bywaters (David), a nephew and two nieces. Visitation will be Friday, December 13th from 4:00 to 6:00pm at Mount Moriah Chapel, 10507 Holmes Rd., KCMO. A private interment ceremony will follow. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on a date to be determined. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Heritage United Methodist, 12850 Quivira Rd., Overland Park, KS 66213 or Brookdale Hospice, 5401 College Blvd., Ste. 112, Overland Park, KS 66211.
Published in Kansas City Star on Dec. 11, 2019