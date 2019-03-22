Arthur Malancuk Arthur John Malancuk, Jr., 69 passed away in Tennessee on Saturday, March 16, 2019. He was born July 1, 1949 in Chicago, IL, a son of the late Estelle and Arthur John Malancuk, Sr. Art was a doting husband, father and grandfather. He had a big heart, was smart as a whip and quick with a joke. He passed away peacefully in Tennessee where he was living the life he had always dreamed of with his wife Deb and their horses. He will be greatly missed, as he was a gentleman, leader, mentor and friend to many. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife and mother of his daughters, Pamela. Art is survived by his wife Deborah; his daughters, Whitney (David) and Meredith; his son, Joshua (Susan); one step-daughter, Megan; three grandchildren, Addison, Julia and Joseph; his sister, Lynn (Paul); and his brother, Charles. A service will be held Monday, April 8, 2019 at 1 pm at the Christ Church in Rugby, TN

