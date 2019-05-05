Arthur Paul Vogel Arthur Paul Vogel, M,D, 81, of Leawood, KS, passed away on April 24, 2019.He was born in Leavenworth, KS, to Rudolph Martin Vogel and Edna Osthoff Vogel, now deceased, on May 7, 1937. He is survived by his wife of 58 years Judith Buck Vogel; daughters Katherine Barber (David), Laura Brink (John), and Elizabeth Jones (Robert); grandchildren Michael Barber (Sarah), Bethany Barber, Jackson Jones, Abigail Jones, Allyson Brink, and Henry Brink; and sister Ruth Moore (Neal). He is predeceased by two brothers Lee Vogel (Joyce) and Dale Vogel. Arthur was a graduate of Leavenworth High School (1955), University of Kansas, B.A. Chemistry (1959), University of Kansas School of Medicine, M.D. (1963), Rockhurst College, M.B.A. (1988), and Lutheran Church Missouri Synod Kansas DistrictLay Ministry program, Lay Deacon (2001). He was an instructor at Boston University School of Medicine and UMKC School of Medicine. Arthur was a member of Sigma Chi Fraternity. He also was a member of the American Medical Association, Jackson County Medical Society, Missouri State Medical Association, American Society of Anesthesiologists, International Anesthesia Research Society, American Society of Regional Anesthesia, Missouri Society of Anesthesiologists, and Kansas City Society of Anesthesiologists. Arthur was a veteran of the United States Navy serving at Chelsea Naval Hospital, Massachusetts and U.S. Marine Corp Hospital, Viet Nam. He worked for 30 years at Anesthesia Associates of Kansas City Research Medical Center, St. Mary's Hospital of Blue Springs, Children's Mercy Hospital. Arthur was a long-time member and pastoral assistant at Lutheran Church of Our Saviour, Kansas City, KS. A Celebration of Life will take place on May 25, 2019, at 2:30 p.m., at Lutheran Church of Our Saviour, 4153 Rainbow Blvd., Kansas City, KS 66103. Memorial contributions in memory of Arthur are suggested to Lutheran Church of Our Saviour or to Metro Lutheran Ministries.

