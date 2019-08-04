Kansas City Star Obituaries
Arthur Vincent Corbin Jr. Arthur Vincent Corbin, Jr., 82, a longtime Kansas City, MO native, born May 18, 1937, passed away June 11, 2019. His parents were Veronica (Rabb) and Arthur V. Corbin, Sr. who preceded him in death. Art graduated from Bishop Hogan High School and Rockhurst College. By the time Art graduated, he had two toddlers that watched their father graduate in cap & gown. Art went on to get his CPA Certification at Rockhurst by going to night school for four years, while supporting his young family by working a full time job. In 1967, he was selected by the American Academy of Family Physicians as one of their two comptrollers. He worked at the Academy for the next 25 years taking over all the financials and eventually becoming Chief Financial Officer. Art was close to 40 when he became enamored with marathons. He went on to run 31 marathons and qualified and ran the Boston and New York marathons twice. He won first place 22 times for his age group and ran well into his 60's. Art was preceded in death by his parents, his beloved sister Gloria Walters and his second son Stephen, which left a huge hole in his soul. Art is survived by his soulmate Andrea, who he married in 1973, his children; Jeff (Tammy) of Slidell, LA, Mike of Overland Park, KS, Jill (Scott) Ariagno of Leawood, KS, his grandchildren; Nick (Kimbre), Zach (Kat), Jake, Alexandria, Kaylee, Kelsy (Ryan), Hayley, Riley, Emma and Ellie, 3 great-grandchildren, brothers-in-law; John Walters of Loch Lloyd, MO and Thomas B. Heinzle of Bellevue, WA as well as many nieces and nephews. Art was a vital and active man and what sustained him was the love he had for his wife and children. Memorial services for Art will be held at 1:00pm on Sunday, August 11 at Mt. Moriah, Newcomer & Freeman Funeral Home, 10507 Holmes Road, Kansas City, MO. Donation in Art's memory may be made to Harvesters & KC Hospice House.
Published in Kansas City Star on Aug. 4, 2019
