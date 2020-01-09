Home

Arthur West Arthur "Art" Curtis West, 43, of Kansas City, MO passed away December 31 st , 2019. He was born in K.C., MO September 4, 1976. Arthur was preceded in death by his father Bobby Ray West, and his brother Terry L. West. He is survived by his mother Marcia L. West; his wife Stephanie L. West; his brothers and sisters Anna M. Young (spouse Jim), Ricky A. West (Spouse Jana), James E. West (Spouse Fern), and Bobby R. West; as well as numerous other loving family and friends. Arthur held many jobs throughout his life and helped a lot of people. He was a good many and his memory will be cherished by many. Cremation Arr: Reflections 816-561-0101
Published in Kansas City Star on Jan. 9, 2020
