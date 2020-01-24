Kansas City Star Obituaries
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
10:00 AM
Arunah Pattillo Obituary
Arunah Athaliah Pattillo Arunah "Googie" Athaliah Pattillo, 83, of Kansas City, Missouri. Passed away at the Research Medical Center in Kansas City, Missouri on January 13, 2020. Ms. Pattillo, was born May 1, 1936 in Kansas City, Missouri to the union of Lewis and Nannie Pattillo. She leaves to cherish with fond memories with her daughter Alisande Pattillo-Calhoun; brother Gerald Pattillo; grandchildren Tamika Reed, Reginald Simmons, MarQuon Pattillo and Athaliah Pattillo, a host of great and great great grandchildren, family and friends. Funeral Service will be held Saturday, January 25, 2020 at ELITE FUNERAL CHAPEL 11525 Blue Ridge Blvd. KCMO. Visitation 9:00-10:00 AM with Service 10:00 AM. Professional Services entrusted to the ELITE Funeral Chapel 11525 Blue Ridge Blvd., Kansas City, MO 64134. tel: 816.765.0141.
Published in Kansas City Star on Jan. 24, 2020
