Arvella Hodge Arvella Hodge, born on July 21, 1937 in Wallace, SD, went to be with Jesus on March 30, 2019. Arvella was 81 years old and was the daughter of Anna and Alfred Lauen of South Dakota. A celebration of life will be held on Thursday, April 4, 2019 between 6:30 8pm at Life Spring Church, 206 N. Webster St., Spring Hill, KS 66083. She graduated from Wallace High School in 1955, and married Edwin Hodge on December 18, 1956. She moved to Spring Hill, KS in 1978 and resided there until her passing. Arvella was the mother of 5 children: Danny, Duane, Diane, Donna & David; a grandmother of 10: Jessica Crawford, Matt & Cody Pfeiffer, Jami & Danny Hodge, Derek & Chris Bybee, Jacob, Grace & Hailey Hodge; and a great-grandmother of 5 children: Shayna, Penny, Harper, Jaxson & Beckett. Arvella liked bowling, knitting, crocheting, oil painting, and collecting dolls.
Published in Kansas City Star on Apr. 3, 2019