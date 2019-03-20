Kansas City Star Obituaries
McGilley Antioch Chapel
3325 Northeast Vivion Road
Kansas City, MO 64119
Asuero Irisari
Asuero Irisari

Asuero Irisari Obituary
Asuero Irisari Asuero Solas Irisari of Loreto, Agusan del Sur, Philippines, succumbed to cancer in the comfort of his home, surrounded by family and close friends, on March 17, 2019. Asuero, who is a devoted and loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend, is survived by his wife of 52 years, Edwinda; son Allan; daughters Mariel and Lilibeth; daughter-in-law Elizabeth; son-in- law Jhong; sisters Lourdes and Merilyn; nine grandchildren; nieces, nephews and extended family. Memorial service will be held on March 23, 2019, from 2-6PM at McGilley Antioch Chapel, 3325 NE Vivion Rd, Kansas City, MO 64119. Prayer vigil will be at 3PM, reception to follow. (Arr.'s: McGilley Antioch Chapel, 3325 NE Vivion Rd, Kansas City, MO 64119; www.mcgilleyantiochchapel.com)
logo

Published in Kansas City Star on Mar. 20, 2019
