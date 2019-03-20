|
Asuero Irisari Asuero Solas Irisari of Loreto, Agusan del Sur, Philippines, succumbed to cancer in the comfort of his home, surrounded by family and close friends, on March 17, 2019. Asuero, who is a devoted and loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend, is survived by his wife of 52 years, Edwinda; son Allan; daughters Mariel and Lilibeth; daughter-in-law Elizabeth; son-in- law Jhong; sisters Lourdes and Merilyn; nine grandchildren; nieces, nephews and extended family. Memorial service will be held on March 23, 2019, from 2-6PM at McGilley Antioch Chapel, 3325 NE Vivion Rd, Kansas City, MO 64119. Prayer vigil will be at 3PM, reception to follow. (Arr.'s: McGilley Antioch Chapel, 3325 NE Vivion Rd, Kansas City, MO 64119; www.mcgilleyantiochchapel.com)
Published in Kansas City Star on Mar. 20, 2019