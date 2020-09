Audrey A. Tygart Audrey A. Tygart, 91, of Smithville, MO passed from this earth and met Jesus in person on September 1, 2020 surrounded by his children, his sweetheart Marva and hospice workers. Visitation: 1:00-3:00 p.m. and Funeral Services at 3:00 p.m. Saturday, September 5th at First Baptist Church of Smithville. Burial with Military Honors: 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, September 8th at Missouri Veterans Cemetery, Higginsville, MO. Donations may be made to Crossroads Hospice, Smithville Meals on Wheels or First Baptist Church of Smithville. Arrangements by Hixson-Klein Funeral Home, Smithville



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store