Audrey Bullock Audrey Bullock, 96, passed away Friday, Aug. 21, 2020. For the last 12 years of her life she was a resident of Redwood of Blue River due to the slowly debilitating effects of suffering from Alzheimer's disease. Audrey was born in K.C., KS. When she was a child, her parents moved to Chelsey, OK for a few years before returning to Kansas. She graduated from McPherson High School. Audrey worked for a short time at the Missouri Division of Employment Security, where she met the man who would become her husband, Howard Bullock, who preceded her in death in 1980. After marrying, she left her job to be a homemaker and raise her two sons. She was a member of Grace Point Baptist Church, formerly Swope Park Baptist for nearly 40 years. Audrey lived a simple life. Having gone through the great depression, she knew what it was like to live with next to nothing. Remembering as a child only getting an orange at Christmas. What she most enjoyed was doing things for others. In her later years, she did volunteer work at St. Joseph Hospital, putting in nearly 800 hours, right up until when she had to enter the care home. Even there, when she saw another resident struggling in their wheelchair to get to their room, she would help push the chair for them until it got to the point where she was no longer strong enough to do so. Mom also greatly enjoyed taking walks in the parks with her beloved little Westie, Zack, who passed in 2005 and has been waiting for mom at the Rainbow Bridge, where the two of them have now crossed over it into Heaven together. She is survived by her two sons, Tim and Dan; grandson, Scott and two great granddaughters, Makayla and Analynn. Psalm 89:15, "Blessed are they who hear the joyful blast of the trumpet. For they shall walk in the light of your presence." Psalm 116:15, "Precious in the sight of the Lord is the death of his faithful servants." Mom was certainly that. Donations can be made in her name either to the Alzheimer's Association
of America or to Wayside Waifs.