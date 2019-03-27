Kansas City Star Obituaries
Audrey Ellen Zimmer

Audrey Ellen Zimmer Obituary
Audrey Ellen Zimmer Audrey Zimmer, 87, passed away surrounded by her girls on March 23, 2019 at Santa Marta retirement community in Olathe. Audrey was born February 16, 1932 in Madison, South Dakota. She was third of 13 children born to Luella and Achille Minnaert. After graduating from high school Audrey worked as a bookkeeper in Sioux Falls. She met her husband, Paul, while living with his sister, Rita Zimmer. They became residents of Shawnee in 1959, where they raised their six daughters. Audrey was a wonderful cook, talented seamstress and, most of all, a gentle and loving mother to her girls. All those who met her were instantly taken by her kind heart and her willingness to help others. Audrey was proceeded in death by her husband of 59 years, Paul Zimmer, and her grandson Timmy Robinson. She is survived by her 6 daughters, Paula Doyle (Jim), Batesville IN; Dawn Zimmer (Bill Adams), Indianapolis, IN; Linda Zimmer (Peter Keyes), Eugene, OR; Ellen Feiden (Tom), Lenexa, KS; Connie Striebinger (Chuck), Overland Park, KS; Rebecca Ballard (Steve), Kansas City, MO. In addition, Audrey leaves twelvegrandchildren, Ben Robinson; Ryan, Sam and Hank Adams; Greta Keyes; Pete, Daniel and Mary Feiden; Charlee Striebinger; and Audrey, Joe and Caroline Ballard. Funeral services will be held on Saturday March 30th at 11:00 A.M preceded by a visitation beginning at 10:00 A.M. at St. Joseph's Catholic Church 11311 Johnson Dr. Shawnee, KS. 66203 Memorial Contributions may be made to Catholic Community Hospice or the . Assistance by Funeral Advocates. Arr. Signature Funerals 406 E. Bannister Rd. #D. Kansas City, Mo. 64131.
Published in Kansas City Star on Mar. 27, 2019
