1/1
Audrey Grisham
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Audrey's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Audrey Grisham
November 18, 2020
Kansas City, Missouri - Audrey Anne (Reynolds) Grisham, age 87, of Kansas City, Missouri, passed away peacefully in her home on Wednesday, November 18th, 2020.
She was born May 5th, 1933, in London, England, a daughter of the late Thomas & Winifred Reynolds.
Audrey grew up in London during the Blitz of World War II, and carried memories of strict food-rationing and frequent trips to bomb shelters.
In 1954 she met and married a US Airforce Serviceman, Thomas Grisham, and shortly thereafter they moved to California, where they had two sons, Mark & Greg.
In 1963 the family immigrated to British Columbia, Canada, a place which she always remained fond of.
She and Tom eventually settled in Missouri, to be closer to his family, and she remained there after their separation.
Audrey was an ardent Francophile, reveling in all things French and Québécois, and she enjoyed traveling to Paris and Montreal whenever she was able.
Audrey fiercely battled cancer for the last four years of her life, a battle she eventually lost.
Audrey is survived by two sons, Mark Grisham (wife Marti) of Springfield Missouri and Greg Grisham (partner Allan) of Kansas City Missouri, and ex-husband Thomas Grisham of Gainesville Missouri.
She is also survived by two grandchildren, Neil Grisham of Springfield and Katelyn Grisham of Springfield, as well as two great-grandchildren, Ally and Henry.
Graveside services will be held at a future date.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kansas City Star on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cremation Center of Kansas City
4926 Johnson Drive
Roeland Park, KS 66205
913-384-5566
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Kansas City Star

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved