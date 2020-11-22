Audrey Grisham

November 18, 2020

Kansas City, Missouri - Audrey Anne (Reynolds) Grisham, age 87, of Kansas City, Missouri, passed away peacefully in her home on Wednesday, November 18th, 2020.

She was born May 5th, 1933, in London, England, a daughter of the late Thomas & Winifred Reynolds.

Audrey grew up in London during the Blitz of World War II, and carried memories of strict food-rationing and frequent trips to bomb shelters.

In 1954 she met and married a US Airforce Serviceman, Thomas Grisham, and shortly thereafter they moved to California, where they had two sons, Mark & Greg.

In 1963 the family immigrated to British Columbia, Canada, a place which she always remained fond of.

She and Tom eventually settled in Missouri, to be closer to his family, and she remained there after their separation.

Audrey was an ardent Francophile, reveling in all things French and Québécois, and she enjoyed traveling to Paris and Montreal whenever she was able.

Audrey fiercely battled cancer for the last four years of her life, a battle she eventually lost.

Audrey is survived by two sons, Mark Grisham (wife Marti) of Springfield Missouri and Greg Grisham (partner Allan) of Kansas City Missouri, and ex-husband Thomas Grisham of Gainesville Missouri.

She is also survived by two grandchildren, Neil Grisham of Springfield and Katelyn Grisham of Springfield, as well as two great-grandchildren, Ally and Henry.

Graveside services will be held at a future date.





