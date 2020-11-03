Audrey Marvella Hughes
November 1, 2020
Kansas City, Missouri - Audrey Marvella Hughes, 79 of Kansas City, MO passed away November 1, 2020. Family suggest in her memory memorial contributions may be made to American Cancer Society
. She is preceded in death by her brother Ival Adcock. Survivors include her daughter Cheryl Budd, her grandsons Eric (Laci) Budd and Brett Budd, her bothers Irwin Adcock and Weldon Adcock and many nieces and nephews. Arrangements by Langsford Funeral Home, 115 SW 3rd St., Lee's Summit, MO 64063 816-524-3700