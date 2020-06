Or Copy this URL to Share

Audrey P Kemp Mrs. Audrey P Kemp, 100, passed on June 12, 2020. A Simple Farewell at the Linwood Chapel at 11am on Sat, June 27, 2020. Private Disposition. Services arr by LAJ & Sons Funeral Chapels KCMO 64109



