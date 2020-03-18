|
Augusta M. Jones Augusta M. Jones passed away peacefully and surrounded by family on March 5, 2020 at John Knox Village Care Center in Lee's Summit, MO. She was born April 22, 1930 in Columbia, SC to T.J. and Millicent Miles. She was a graduate of Booker T. Washington High School and continued her education at Bennett College and Allen University. Followed by a Masters Degree at Temple University in Philadelphia, PA. She lived in Philadelphia for many years where she was a Special Education Teacher for over 30 years. Augusta moved to Lee's Summit, MO in 2011 to be cared for by her son and daughter-in-law. While living in the area she enjoyed music and the arts and easily made friends at John Knox Village, with the Truman Medical Centers Staff, and the Theta Boule Fraternity. She was a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated. She is survived by son John W. Bluford III (Joanne), daughter Millicent A. Bluford, grandchildren John W. Bluford IV and Jennifer A. Bluford, great grandchild Luke Watkins, extended family members and many close friends. A memorial service will be held in Columbia, SC in the spring/summer of 2020.
Published in Kansas City Star on Mar. 18, 2020