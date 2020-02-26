|
Aurelia Agnes Askins Aurelia Agnes Askins, 96, went to be with her Lord and Savior on February 22, 2020. Aurelia was born on August 10, 1923 in Carroll County, MO to Ernest and Hilda Kruse. Growing up on a farm, Aurelia learned from a young age the value of hard work, carrying wood for the stove, feeding chickens and pumping water for the cows and horses. She attended a one room school house for seven years, and 8th grade at the Lutheran school in Carrollton and was confirmed in 1937. After graduating from Carrollton High School in 1941, she moved to Kansas City where she began working for H.T. Poindexter Merchandise Company in the Bookkeeping Department and as a Cashier. In 1946, she met the love of her life, Edwin Askins. Edwin and Aurelia were married on March 30, 1947 and from this marriage they had two children. Aurelia made the decision to stay home and care for her children, which led to a nearly 17 year career as a babysitter, caring for many of the neighborhood children. Later, Aurelia went to work at the Jones Store, Downtown KC, in the audit department, where she enjoyed 13 1/2 years. After that, she resumed teaching and caring for children at Holy Cross and other daycare facilities until she retired at the age of 85. Edwin and Aurelia were early members of Englewood Baptist Church where Aurelia taught Sunday school for 20 years and served as a deacon. Aurelia was also a proud member of the Eastern Star Chapter #369 and was very involved supporting Edwin, participating in many Shrine parades. She enjoyed watching sports, listening to country music, traveling and especially found pleasure cooking and sharing meals with family and friends. Throughout her life, Aurelia led with kindness and could make friends wherever she found herself. The center of her life was family, and found much joy in her Grandchildren and Great Grandchildren. Aurelia also loved and enjoyed her Nieces, nephews, their families and children. Aurelia always expressed how much she loved and enjoyed her family and friends and prayed that each one knows the Great Blessings they have been and she thanked God for them. Aurelia is preceded in death by her parents and sister, Doris Butler. She will be fondly remembered and greatly missed by her husband of nearly 73 years, Edwin; children, Nedra Fjoser and Clint (Jennifer) Askins; grandchildren, Allison (Justin) Hamilton, Brett (Tabitha) Fjoser, and Madison (Jonathan) Varca; and great grandchildren, Piper, Bennett, Violetta, and Vincent. Services will be held at Terrace Park Funeral Home & Cemetery (801 NW 108th St, KCMO) on Saturday, February 29th, with visitation from 12:00pm to 2:00pm, funeral service at 2:00pm and burial immediately following. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Shriners Hospital or NorthCare Hospice.
Published in Kansas City Star on Feb. 26, 2020